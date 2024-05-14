Maine

Maine man charged in connection with Jan. 6 riot

The Lincoln Deming faces multiple charges, including felony civil disorder and disorderly conduct.

By Staff Reports

Department of Justice

A Maine man has been charged for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

Lincoln Deming, 44, of Kittery, was arrested over the weekend in Maine, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

Deming is accused of breaking through a barricade on the West Plaza, throwing an object at officers and entering the Senate gallery, reports News Center Maine.

The 44-year-old faces multiple charges, including felony civil disorder and disorderly conduct.

More than 1,424 people have been arrested in almost all 50 states in conenction with the Jan. 6 riot, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

