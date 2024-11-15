Maine man charged with attempted murder, arson following ‘active shooter' incident last week

A 59-year-old Maine man is facing attempted murder and arson charges following an "active shooter" incident last week that prompted a large response from law enforcement.

Billy Morvent, of Rumford, was arrested Thursday on three counts of aggravated attempted murder, one count of arson, three counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and one count of aggravated criminal mischief, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. He remains hospitalized as he recovers from injuries suffered in last week's incident and is expected to be arraigned via video conference on Friday afternoon.

The arrest stems from an incident on the evening of Nov. 5, where police were called to a report of an "active shooter incident" in the Rumford Corner Village area. Morvent had allegedly fired several gunshots and crashed his car into a home on Route 232, which he then set on fire.

He led authorities on an extensive search and was found around 1 a.m. the next day, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Rumford Hospital and later transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland.