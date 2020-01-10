Maine Man Charged With Killing His Wife

Maine State Police say a man has been charged with killing his wife.

Police found 37-year-old Anielka Allen dead in her Newport home on Thursday. They charged her husband, 40-year-old Frederick Allen, with murder.

The couple had been living at the home since 2012. Police said the death was a domestic violence homicide but released no further details.

An autopsy was planned.

Frederick Allen was taken to the Penobscot County Jail. He was expected to make his first court appearance Friday. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Authorities said this is the state's first homicide in 2020.