Maine Man Charged With Terrorizing 2 Women, Fleeing on ATV

Police say Rock Varnum, of Dayton, threatened to burn down a house after allegedly attacking his partner and another woman

A man in Maine is accused of attacking two women, threatening to burn down a house and fleeing the scene, police said.

Rock Varnum, 50, of Dayton, is accused of assaulting his partner, threatening to kill her and attacking another woman with a knife, police said. He then fled the area on an all-terrain vehicle and was later taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Varnum was charged with aggravated assault; domestic violence assault; criminal terrorizing; domestic violence terrorizing; operating under the influence of alcohol; refusing to submit to arrest; and disorderly conduct.

Varnum was taken to the York County Jail. It was unclear on Monday if he had retained an attorney.

