Maine man charged with threatening his ex, attempting to build bomb

A Maine man was taken into custody following a standoff over the weekend after he allegedly threatened his ex and attempted to build an explosive device.

Daryl Walsh, 39, of Portland, was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday after police executed a high-risk search warrant at an apartment building on Runnels Street in Portland. He was taken into custody after crisis negotiators were able to speak with him and get him to exit his residence.

He is charged with terrorizing, criminal use of explosives and violation of a protective order and was held at Cumberland County Jail pending arraignment.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, Portland police said they were alerted that Walsh "had made threats to a former domestic partner and a member of the judiciary." They were also told that he was armed and in the process of constructing a bomb.

Investigators applied for a search warrant, which led to the discovery of evidence they said supported their concerns.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Portalnd police at 207-874-8575. Youc an also text PPDME and your message to 847411.