Maine Man Critically Injured in Shooting, Brother Arrested

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Rumford, Maine, on Monday, and his brother is now facing charges as a result.

Rumford police responded to a home on Route 2 in Rumford shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a domestic disturbance, state police said. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot.

The victim, 23-year-old Drew McKenna, of Rumford, was taken by ambulance to Rumford Hospital and then flown by medical helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he remains in critical condition.

State police detectives responded to the home to interview witnesses and process the scene. Around 1 a.m., they arrested the victim's brother, 27-year-old Shay McKenna, also of Rumford, and charged him with elevated aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. He was taken to the Oxford County Jail, where he is being held without bail pending an initial court appearance.

Maine State Police and Rumford police said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.