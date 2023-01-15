Maine Man Faces Charges for Alleged Kidnapping in Target Parking Lot

A man was arrested in Bangor, Maine, after police were called for an alleged abduction at the local Target on Saturday night.

Police say they received multiple calls from witnesses saying a man was forcing a woman into a U-Haul rental van around 10 p.m., affiliate News Center Maine reported. Witnesses followed the van as it left the Target and notified police of its location until they lost sight of it.

The man, identified as 21-year-old Colby Cooper, from Brewer, Maine, was driving the van when police spotted it traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south before going east on Interstate 395, according to authorities. Cooper was stopped near Exit 2.

He was taken into custody and sent to Penobscot County Jail, police say. The victim was treated for minor injuries, according to News Center Maine.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities say Cooper now faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault. It was not immediately clear when he's due in court or if he's obtained an attorney who can speak to the charges on his behalf.