Lewiston man injured in hit-and-run; woman charged after confessing to police

A pedestrian was seriously injured Friday night when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Lewiston, Maine.

Lewiston police said officers responded to Lisbon Street around 9 p.m. for a report of an accident involving a pedestrian and found 35-year-old Bruce Martin with serious injuries. The Lewiston man was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he remained in serious condition Saturday.

Witnesses on scene told police that the vehicle took off after hitting Martin.

Two hours later, around 11p.m., Jeena Garant walked into the Lewiston Police Department lobby and confessed to striking the man with her car on Lisbon Street, police said.

Garant is cooperating fully with the investigation, police added. She has been charged with aggravated leaving the scene of a serious personal injury accident, as well as aggravated operating under the influence.