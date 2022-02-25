Maine Man Involved in Crash on the Interstate is Killed in Litchfield

At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, Maine State Troopers responded to a crash in Litchfield. The driver of an RV motorhome was traveling northbound on I-95 when a blue GMC pickup truck attempted to pass it, resulting in the driver of the pick-up truck losing control of his vehicle, striking the guardrail and then hitting the RV.

The driver of the pick-up was ejected from the vehicle and moments later was struck by a third and fourth vehicle traveling in the same direction. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification.

The driver of the RV, who is from Maine, and the drivers of the other two vehicles involved were not injured.

I-95 NB was shut down for about three hours while the Maine State Police reconstructed the crash scene. It has since been re-opened.

Assisting MSP was the Gardiner Fire Department along with the Litchfield Fire Department and the Maine Turnpike Authority.

The crash remains under investigation.