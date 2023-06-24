Maine man killed after crashing into parked car

A man died Saturday morning after his car slammed into a parked car overnight in Norridgewock, Maine.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says Gerald Perri was driving on Mechanic Street around 3:14 a.m. when he veered off the right side of the road and crashed into a car that was parked in someone's driveway, NBC affiliate News Center Maine reports.

Perri, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his car, according to News Center Maine. The 54-year-old Smithfield resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but officials say speed may have been a contributing factor, News Center Maine said.