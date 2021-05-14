Local

deadly crash

Maine Man Killed in Deadly Truck Rollover in Amesbury, Mass.

Massachusetts State Police believe speed was a factor in the deadly Amesbury crash Thursday night

By Mary Markos

A 70-year-old man from Searsport, Maine, died in a tractor-trailer rollover on a highway ramp in Amesbury, Massachusetts Thursday night.

The man, identified by police as Kenneth Green, was driving on the ramp from Route 95 South to Route 110 when he crashed around 10:15 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. He was pronounced dead on scene. The man's name was withheld.

Preliminary investigation suggests that excessive speed was a factor. No other cars were involved.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating. Amesbury Police, the Amesbury and Newburyport Fire Departments and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation responded to the crash as well.

No further information was immediately available.

