Maine Man Killed in Newport House Fire, Mother Survives

A mother survived a house fire Sunday morning in Newport, Maine, but her adult son did not, officials said.

According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, firefighters responded to the Mullen Road home, where a woman and her 54-year-old son lived.

The woman's name was not released but officials identified her as the homeowner and said she survived. Her son who died in the fire was identified as Allen Easley.

The state fire marshal's office responded to investigate the fatal blaze. The cause remains under investigation.