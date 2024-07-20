Maine man shoots at group of teens playing ‘ding-dong-ditch,' one injured

A teenager is injured after a man allegedly shot at a group who were playing "ding-dong-ditch" overnight in Harrison, Maine.

Authorities responded shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday to reports of several gunshots and screaming heard in the area of Waterford Road and Depot Street, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office tells NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine.

Responding deputies found blood in the roadway, at which time the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center also received a report from Bridgton Hospital about a walk-in gunshot victim, the sheriff's office said.

The teens, who were ringing people's doorbells and then taking off, reportedly knocked on the door of 91 Waterford Rd. and were running away as a resident of the home grabbed a handgun and shot at the group numerous times, News Center Maine reports.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The man, later identified as 30-year-old Vincent Martin, allegedly struck one victim in the right calf causing serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Martin was arrested at his home and take to the Cumberland County Jail where he was charged with elevated aggravated assault; aggravated reckless conduct; discharging a firearm near a dwelling; and discharging a firearm over a way. He is being held on $10,000 cash bail.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is in stable condition at Bridgton Hospital, News Center Maine reports.

Waterford Road and Depot Street were closed for several hours after the incident, which remains under investigation.