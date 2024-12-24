Maine

Maine man sought in domestic violence case

Maine State Police are looking for Dusty O'Brien, who is known to frequent the Porter area and is accused of choking his pregnant partner

Maine State Police

Maine State Police are searching for a man wanted on domestic violence charges after allegedly choking his pregnant partner on Christmas Eve.

Police say 41-year-old Dusty O'Brien, who is out on bail after a separate domestic violence arrest, fled his home after attacking his partner.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Authorities did not say where the incident occurred, but noted that O'Brien is known to frequent the area of Porter — a town on the New Hampshire border — and other parts of Oxford County.

O'Brien is wanted on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence reckless conduct and violating conditions of release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Maine State Police in Augusta at 207-624-7076.

