Maine man sought in murder found in sailboat in San Diego

More than a month after a Virginia man was found shot to death in Maine, the man wanted in the killing was arrested in California.

Maine State Police said 34-year-old William "Nate" Robinson of Austinville, Virginia, was found Dec. 3 in a trash barrel in the Schmid Land Preserve in Edgecomb. The state's medical examiner's office determined he had died from a gunshot wound.

The search of a Turner home on Dec. 12 revealed evidence tying 26-year-old Luke Krott of Edgecomb to the crime, police said Tuesday. Authorities found he had left the state.

Police said Krott was found Monday evening in a sailboat at a marina in San Diego with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service and the San Diego Police Department's fugitive task force.

Krott is being held on a fugitive from justice charge and will face a murder charge after being extradited to Maine.

No further information was immediately available.

