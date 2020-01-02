Local
Maine Man Still Hospitalized More Than 3 Months After Blast

By Associated Press

The building manager credited with saving lives by evacuating a building before a deadly propane blast in Farmington, Maine, remains hospitalized more than three months later.

The Bangor Daily News reported that Larry Lord was in serious condition Thursday at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Lord's condition was upgraded to fair before his condition worsened late last month. The blast on Sep. 14 killed a firefighter and injured a half-dozen others.

Investigators said a propane leak was to blame for the explosion.

