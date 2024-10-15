Maine

Maine mass shooting survivors and families taking legal action

They're serving legal notice to the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army and Keller Army Community Hospital

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Almost a year after the deadliest mass shooting in Maine's history, 100 survivors and victims' families of the Lewiston mass shooting are taking legal action.

Tuesday, they're actually serving a legal notice to the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army and Keller Army Community Hospital in New York. They cite negligence, saying the agencies named failed to appropriately respond to warning signs from Army Reserve Sgt. Robert Card.

The lawsuit also says Card was allowed to stay in the community despite a severe untreated mental illness and he was allowed access to assault weapons.

In October of 2023, Card shot and killed 18 people inside a popular bowling alley and a local bar.

A legal notice is a first step in pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit.

More on the Maine mass shooting

Gun Violence 3 hours ago

100 Lewiston mass shooting survivors and victims' families claim U.S. military negligence

Maine Oct 1

Woman who lost husband, son working to get Lewiston massacre gunman's records

Maine Sep 25

2 lawmen linked to Maine's deadliest shooting are vying for job as county sheriff

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us