Maine Math Teacher is Back at It on Pi Day

You may have heard through the grapevine that it’s Pi Day. That means a Maine teacher dubbed the “Pi Guy” is back at it.

Biddeford High School math teacher Jon Jacques always tries to make Pi Day fun through goofy antics, including musical parodies posted online. This year, he’s provided his take on Marvin Gaye’s “Heard It Through the Grapevine” featuring the Biddeford Singers, jazz band and Pi-inspired lyrics.

Jacques is always fired up about the faux holiday on March 14 — which fell on Monday this year — that celebrates the mathematical ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter of 3.14.

In the past, he’s shaved a Pi symbol into his hair, sculpted a Pi out of snow, had a temporary Pi tattoo on his shaved head. He’s parodied several songs including Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger,” Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.” This year, he’s also using his annual event as a fundraiser for a colleague’s husband who’s battling cancer.