Maine Motorcyclist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

By The Associated Press

Police in Maine say a single-vehicle accident killed a 44-year-old motorcyclist in Limerick.

The crash happened early Saturday morning and killed Kirk Fogarty of Waterboro. Police said a preliminary investigation showed Fogarty failed to navigate a curve in the road and struck a utility pole.

Waterboro emergency medical workers pronounced Fogarty dead at the scene.

Police said the crash was still under investigation on Saturday but speed appeared to be a factor.

