Maine Neighborhood Ordered to Shelter in Place Due to ‘Armed Incident'

Neighbors in an area of Auburn, Maine, are being asked to shelter in place due to an "armed incident" that began on Monday afternoon.

Auburn police advised residents on Facebook Monday that they were at the scene of an armed incident on Gillander Avenue. Some neighbors were evacuated and others were told to shelter in place "until further notice."

A Maine State Police tactical team and crisis negotiators have responded to the scene, according to a state police spokesperson.

Auburn Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle told News Center Maine they received a call around 2 p.m. Monday about a gunshot heard inside a residence on Gillander Avenue. They believe a single shot was fired, which struck the vehicle of the person who called police. The people involved in the incident know each other, police added.

In an updated posted early Tuesday morning, Auburn police said the situation remains active.

"Communication with the subject has been established. However, he remains highly uncooprative with law enforcement negotiators," the post read.

Residents were advised to continue to shelter in place.

The area remains closed to all traffic while police deal with the issue.