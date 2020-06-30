Maine Parents Face Charges After Infant Overdoses on Fentanyl: Police

Two Maine parents are facing a number of charges after police in Auburn say their infant overdosed on fentanyl Friday night.

Police were called to an apartment on Washington Street just before 9 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive nine-month-old child.

When Auburn Fire and Rescue arrived, police said the child was immediately taken to an area hospital where Narcan was used to revive the child.

The child was listed in stable condition, police said on their department's Facebook page.

In order to investigate how the child may have ingested drugs, police obtained a search warrant for the apartment. During the search, police said a powder that later tested positive for fentanyl and several items of drug paraphernalia were found.

The infant's parents, Matthew Mcleod, 30, and Valene St. Onge, 29, were both arrested at the hospital and charged with furnishing drugs. St. Onge was also charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, police said.

Bail was set at $1,000 each on Saturday. It's unclear when Mcleod or St. Onge will appear in court to face charges or if they have attorneys that can answer to the charges.

In the meantime, the infant has been "removed from the custody of the parents," police said.