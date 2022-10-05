Two Killed in Small Plane Crash in Maine

Two men were killed after a small plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in Arundel, Maine.

The York County Sheriff's Office said the single-engine Beechcraft went down shortly after 2 p.m. in woods in the area of Sam's Road and Portland Road.

The pilot, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth, and 55-year-old Paul Koziell of Scarborough were on board at the time, authorities said. Both were killed on impact.

The sheriff's office said the plane took off from Biddeford Airport early in the morning and arrived in Presque Isle after 9 p.m., leaving to return to Biddeford shortly after noon.

The aircraft is owned by CPM Construction, authorities said. Morrison was the company’s founder and CEO and Koziell served as the company’s president, according to the company website.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.