Local

Maine

Maine Plans to Open New Shelter for Displaced Asylum Seekers

By The Associated Press

The state of Maine plans to fund a temporary emergency shelter and renovated housing units in Portland, South Portland and Brunswick for asylum seekers, an adviser to the governor said.

Senior Housing Adviser Greg Payne disclosed the plan as South Portland on Wednesday joined Portland in announcing it could no longer guarantee housing for asylum seekers.

There would be an emergency shelter and renovated housing, with the state covering rent for up to two years, he told the Portland Press Herald.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Maine’s largest city has struggled to house the homeless with the addition of about 350 families – roughly 1,200 people – seeking asylum. That’s on top of 500 other adults experiencing homelessness.

Last week, 79 nonprofits urged the governor to take action the state level, saying “a coordinated, statewide effort is necessary to meet the moment.”

Payne said an emergency shelter would be aimed at providing shelter for about 280 people who’ll be displaced from motel rooms in coming weeks with the arrival of summer tourists.

Local

Uvalde school shooting 43 mins ago

Attorney General Calls New Graduates to Public Service in Wake of Shootings

Elizabeth Warren 53 mins ago

New England Senators Want More Federal Money for Elections

The lease and set-up costs would be funded by the state, but the shelter would be operated by the city, he said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MainePortlandasylum seekersPortland Press HeraldBrunswick ME
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us