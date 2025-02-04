Police dog shot at end of Maine standoff dies: ‘ultimate sacrifice'

A police dog shot while trying to stop a domestic violence suspect at the end of a long standoff in Portage, Maine, on Monday died hours later, officials said Tuesday.

K-9 Preacher, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, had been with Maine State Police for two years, the agency said.

"K-9 Preacher was more than just a working dog--he was a dedicated partner, a protector, and a hero," Maine State Police Col. William Ross said in a statement. "Most people will never understand the sacrifices made by our K-9 teams, but last night, Preacher made the ultimate sacrifice to protect others from harm."

Preacher and his handler, Sgt. Jonathan Russell, were part of the response to an armed standoff involving a domestic violence incident that also left an Aroostock County sheriff's deputy with a gunshot wound, according to police.

The barricaded man, Steven Righini, tried to flee the home on Ranger Street about 8 p.m., and Preacher was sent to stop him, police said. The dog was shot in the abdomen.

Two officers shot back at Righini — authorities have said he turned the gun toward them — and killed him.

Preacher was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic in nearby Presque Isle, but surgery wasn't able to save him, and he died early Tuesday morning, with Russell and other members of the tactical team with him.

The wounded sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

The incident began as a report of a domestic dispute involving Righini and a woman, with his 4-week-old baby inside the home during the standoff, police said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

The town had posted on Facebook before noon that they were aware of a standoff involving law enforcement on the street, and noted that West Road was blocked off.

The incident was reported on Monday morning, with the woman at the Ranger Street home asking for help leaving after Righini pushed her into a wall, according to police. She was outside the home by the time officers arrived, and they negotiated with Righini to come out.

But when Righini did, he resisted being taken into custody, police said. He drew a gun from his waistband and started shooting at officers as he went back inside, where he grabbed another gun and wounded Deputy Shane Campbell as he and another deputy retreated in their car.

Over the next several hours, a state police negotiating team tried to convince Righini to come out before his escape attempt and fatal shooting.

The baby wasn't hurt and has been returned to thier mother, according to police.

The Maine Attorney General's Office is investigating the shooting, and the officers who opened fire during the incident have been placed on administrative leave, following protocol.

Portage Lake is west of Presque Isle. It has a population of about 350 people.