Maine police looking for man missing several days

Jeremy Hill, 47, hasn't been seen for days, police in Maine say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Penobscot County Sheriff's Office

Police in Maine are searching for a Greenbush man who has been missing for several days.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says they received a missing person report on Thursday for 47-year-old Jeremy Hill, and deputies began investigating.

Hill was reportedly last seen waring gray-colored clothing. He is 5'10, has brown hair and weighs about 200 pounds.

According to officials, deputies have been searching the area by ground with the assistance of Customs and Border Protection air mobility operations.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or the whereabouts of Hill is asked to contact authorities at 207-945-4636.

