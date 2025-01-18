Man dies in propane tank explosion in northern Maine

A man died in an explosion at his home in Molunkus, Maine, Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

Kerry Holmes, 66, is believed to have died in a propane torch incident about 3 p.m. on Aroostock Road, the Maine Fire Marshal's Office said.

The explosion took place after a propane torch Holmes was using to thaw a commercial truck's frozen water tank went out, leading to the build-up of propane gas around the tank, officials said. It's believed a second torch ignited the explosion.

First responders pronounced Holmes dead at the scene, officials said. The investigation was ongoing as of Friday night.

Molunkus is a small town about an hour north of Bangor.