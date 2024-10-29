Maine

Maine state rep. arrested on domestic violence charge a week before Election Day

Lanigan was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault

By Jessie Castellano

A Maine lawmaker is currently being held without bail on a domestic violence charge after police put out a warrant for his arrest.

Rep. Lucas Lanigan, R-Sanford, turned himself into York County Jail on Monday. He was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault following a warrant that said "Lanigan did intentionally, knowingly or recklessly cause bodily injury" to a woman "under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life," according to reporting by NBC10 Boston affiliate, News Center Maine. The alleged incident happened on Oct. 25.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Lanigan's arrest took place almost one week before Election Day. He is up for reelection and running against Democrat Patricia Kidder. Having criminal charges doesn't prevent him from running and serving office, according to Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

He is currently not eligible for bail, said Mark Dyer, a Sanford Police Department Public Information Officer.

News Center Maine reached out to Lanigan for comment when the arrest warrant was first made public but did not hear back.

