Maine Reports 1st Case of COVID-19

Officials in Maine on Thursday announced the state's first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus.

The person who tested positive is a woman in her 50s from Androscoggin County who is quarantined at home, Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint statement.

Test results on other individuals are pending, the statement said.

“The Maine CDC has been preparing for this eventuality since the end of last year,” Mills said. “With one presumptive positive case, Maine has a unique window of opportunity to delay an outbreak, like those we see in other states, and to minimize our exposure.”

Mills has proclaimed an insurance emergency to improve access to care and require private health insurance plans to cover costs related to coronavirus testing, the statement said.

The state has also suspended all non-essential, out-of-state work travel by state employees; and has recommended that non-essential, large, indoor gatherings of 250 attendees or more be postponed.

Maine was the last state in New England to report a presumptive case of COVID-19.