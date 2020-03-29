Local
Maine Reports 2 More Coronavirus Deaths, 85 New Cases

One of the fatal cases was a longtime employee of the Maine Department of Transportation

By Staff Reports

Two more Maine residents have died from COVID-19, officials said Sunday, bringing the state's total number of deaths from the disease to three.

One of the fatal cases – a man in his 60s from Cumberland County – was a longtime employee of the Maine Department of Transportation.

“Those who serve the people of Maine in State government are not only dedicated public servants, they are family," Mills said. "Today, I am saddened to say that we have lost a member of that family.”

Health officials said the risk to other MaineDOT employees was "extremely low" based on the employee's travel schedule and because he did not return to work after a vacation.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control also reported 85 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state's total to 253. Twelve of Maine's 16 counties have reported cases.

On Friday, officials reported the first death from COVID-19 in the state. The victim was was in his 80s from Cumberland County.

