Maine Reports 2 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing State’s Total to 3

A Maine woman in her 20s and a man in his 50s have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, bringing the state's total to three, health officials said Friday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the woman was being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland. The man, who was screened at a MaineHealth outpatient clinic, is in self-quarantine at home.

The state announced its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus Thursday.

Officials were together to investigate the patients' travel histories.

Governor Janet Mills announced on Thursday a three-step response to the first presumptive positive case in the state, according to the statement.

The steps included declaring an insurance emergency, improving access to care and requiring private health insurance plans to cover costs related to COVID-19 testing, suspending all state employee non-essential, out-of-state work travel and recommending that large, non-essential gatherings of 250 attendees or greater be postponed to prevent a potential coronavirus outbreak.