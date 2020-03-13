Local
coronavirus in new england

Maine Reports 2 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing State’s Total to 3

The state announced its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 Thursday

Shutterstock

A Maine woman in her 20s and a man in his 50s have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, bringing the state's total to three, health officials said Friday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the woman was being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland. The man, who was screened at a MaineHealth outpatient clinic, is in self-quarantine at home.

The state announced its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus Thursday.

More on Coronavirus

Boston Marathon 3 hours ago

Boston Marathon Postponed Until September Over Coronavirus Concerns

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Massachusetts School Leaders to Discuss Next Steps Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Officials were together to investigate the patients' travel histories.

Governor Janet Mills announced on Thursday a three-step response to the first presumptive positive case in the state, according to the statement.

The steps included declaring an insurance emergency, improving access to care and requiring private health insurance plans to cover costs related to COVID-19 testing, suspending all state employee non-essential, out-of-state work travel and recommending that large, non-essential gatherings of 250 attendees or greater be postponed to prevent a potential coronavirus outbreak.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in new englandcoronavirus
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us