Maine Reports First Case of Monkeypox

Health officials in Maine have reported the state's first case of monkeypox, part of a growing global outbreak of the disease.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced the first case on Friday, according to a report from NEWS CENTER MAINE. The patient is a man from York County.

According to the report, a private lab did the testing that found the case.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the risk to the general public in Maine remains low.

“While this is the first case of monkeypox identified in Maine, Maine CDC has been preparing for a case for several weeks given the international outbreak,” Shah said in a media release. “This disease is rare and the risk to the general public remains low. Maine CDC is working with the individual to identify close contacts and provide them access to vaccination.”

Other New England states have already reported cases of the virus, including 79 in Massachusetts, 19 in Connecticut, nine in Rhode Island and three in New Hampshire, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In total, the CDC has reported 2,891 monkeypox cases in U.S. residents this year as of Friday. There have been no deaths from the illness in the U.S. or internationally as a result of the current outbreak.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958, when outbreaks occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research — resulting in its name.

The first case in a human was reported in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which still has the majority of infections. Other African countries where it has been found: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo and Sierra Leone.

How do you catch monkeypox?

The CDC issued new monkeypox guidance earlier this month as the number of suspected cases nationwide boomed, marking America's largest-ever outbreak of monkeypox, which typically has been confined to other continents.

While the CDC says the risk to the general public remains low, people are urged to avoid close contact with those who are sick, including those with skin or genital lesions, as well as sick or dead animals. Anyone displaying symptoms, like unexplained skin rash or lesions, should reach out to their healthcare providers for guidance.

What you should do if you think you might have monkeypox

Anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to their healthcare provider, even if they don’t think they had contact with someone who has monkeypox. According to the CDC, people who may be at higher risk might include but are not limited to those who:

Had contact with someone who had a rash that looks like monkeypox or someone who was diagnosed with confirmed or probable monkeypox Had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity, this includes men who have sex with men who meet partners through an online website, app or social event Traveled outside the U.S. to a country with confirmed cases of monkeypox or where monkeypox activity has been ongoing Had contact with a dead or live wild animal or exotic pet that exists only in Africa or used a product derived from such animals

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Human symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox, the CDC says. It presents itself as a flu-like illness accompanied by lymph-node swelling and rash on the face and body.

Monkeypox starts off with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion. Monkeypox also causes lymph nodes to swell, something that smallpox does not. The incubation period is usually 7 to 14 days but can range from 5 to 21 days.

The CDC is urging healthcare providers in the U.S. to be alert for patients who have rashes consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have traveled or have specific risks for monkeypox. See more information from the travel notice here.