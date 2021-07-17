Local

Maine Requires Toxic Chemical PFAS to be Phased Out by 2030

A bill requiring manufacturers to report their use of a class of toxic chemicals and phase them out by 2030 is the law in Maine.

The law that took effect Thursday was one of several legislative proposals to address contamination so-called PFAS, which have long been used in a variety of consumer products.

Mainers pleaded with lawmakers to help, and they responded with a series of proposals setting stricter PFAS pollution standards, allocating money to address contamination, and making it easier to sue polluters.

