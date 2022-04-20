Maine Resident Dies of Rare Tick-Borne Virus

Maine health officials have confirmed a fatal case of the tick-borne Powassan virus on Wednesday.

The adult, a resident of Waldo County, developed neurologic symptoms nad died while in the hospital, health officials said. The person is believed to have become infected in Maine.

Cases of Powassan virus are rare in the U.S., with only about 25 cases reported each year since 2015. Maine health officials have identified 14 cases since 2010. Humans become infected through the bite of an infected deer or woodchuck tick.

“Ticks are active and looking for a host to bite right now,” Nirav D. Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a statement. “I urge Maine people and visitors to take steps that prevent tick bites.”

Symptoms of Powassan virus infection usually start one week to one month after the tick bite, health officials said. People who get sick may have fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures, or memory loss. Some may experience serious neurologic problems, such as brain or spinal cord inflammation. Severe infection may result in death. Many people infected with Powassan virus do not get sick at all.

There is no specific treatment available for the disease. Anyone who experiences any of these symptoms is urged to call a health care provider as soon as possible.

Maine health officials suggest the following tips for preventing tick bites: