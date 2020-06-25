Local

piping plovers

Maine Says Beachgoers Need to Stay Away From Plover Nests

The eggs and nests of endangered piping plovers have been harmed this season

PIPING PLOVERS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

An adult Piping Plover looks for food with its two-day-old chicks along the wrackline at Crane Beach in Ipswich, Mass. Thursday, June 3, 1999. Ecologists are taking a census of the small, sandy-colored shorebirds throughout the nesting season. So far, forty pairs of the endangered birds have been counted at Crane. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Maine wildlife managers said the chicks and eggs of endangered piping plovers have been harmed several times this season, and beachgoers need to be mindful of the rare birds.

The shorebirds nest on sandy beaches in southern Maine. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said beachgoers can help by keeping dogs on leashes and keeping a close eye on their children.

Maine

BATH IRON WORKS Jun 22

Production Workers Strike at Bath Iron Works in Maine

COVID-19 15 hours ago

Maine Tops 3,000 Coronavirus Cases, But Total Remains Low

The birds can be hard to see on beaches because of their coloration. Some of their nesting areas are marked, but not all.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

piping ploversMaine Department of Inland Fisheries and WildlifeMaine beachespiping plover nestsshorebirds
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us