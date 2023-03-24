Local

Maine School Board Member Resigns After Controversy Over Social Media Posts

By Irvin Rodriguez

Ryan McQueen, a member of the RSU 21 school board in Maine, has resigned over allegedly sharing offensive comments on social media.

McQueen had recently been involved in controversy when people in the community found sexist, homophobic and racist comments on several of his social media accounts.

"The posts and memes that were shared on social media can be harmful by normalizing hate speech and bullying, which we do not tolerate in our schools," said Terri Cooper, RSU 21 Superintendent, in a statement to News Center Maine.

The board, which represents Arundel, Kennebunk, and Kennebunkport, has 30 days to replace McQueen.

