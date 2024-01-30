Maine

Maine sheriff's deputy injured in tractor-trailer rollover

The vehicle was carrying diesel fuel, which is being cleaned up by the state Department of Environmental Protection

Maine State Police

A Maine sheriff's deputy was injured on Tuesday morning when a tractor-trailer rolled over, striking his cruiser.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, state police said a tractor-trailer driven by 41-year-old Kristofer Higgins, of Baileyville, was driving on the westbound on-ramp of Interstate 395 in Brewer when he failed to propertly negotiate the turn. His vehicle rolled over, taking out the center portion of the guardrail and striking a Penobscot County Sheriff's Office cruiser that was driving east at the time.

The cruiser was driven by Sgt. Gary Decker, according to state police. He was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Higgins was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

The tractor-trailer was carrying diesel fuel, which did cause a spill, state police said. The state Department of Environmental Protection was still on scene as of 1 p.m. cleaning it up.

The westbound on-ramp from Wilson Street and the eastbound off-ramp to Wilson Street are expected to be closed for several hours while the cleanup continues.

