Maine Shuts Down Key Scallop Fishing Areas for the Season

Cobscook, Whiting and Dennys bays are shut down for the season

By The Associated Press

Maine fishing regulators are shutting down some of the most important scallop fishing areas in the state for the season.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources says Cobscook, Whiting and Dennys bays are all shut down. Cobscook Bay is home to the most fertile scallop fishing grounds in Maine, which is home to a winter scallop harvesting industry.

Maine regulators typically shut down scallop fishing areas before the season is over to prevent over-fishing and preserve the shellfish for future seasons.

