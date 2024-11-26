Maine

Maine ski resort being sold for $27 million. Here's what we know

The proposed sale comes after plans to redevelop the resort fell through due to funding issues

By Marc Fortier

The Big Moose Mountain Ski Area in Greenville, Maine, and its 3,000 acres of land are being sold for a combined price of $27 million.

According to News Center Maine, the proposed sale comes after plans to redevelop the resort fell through due to funding issues.

The owner of the property has been looking to sell the ski area for over a decade, but this is the first time the entire property is hitting the market. The property includes the ski mountain, farmland and lakefront property.

The ski mountain has been operated for the 12 years by the nonprofit group Friends of the Mountain, which is also scheduled to operate the resort this winter. The group said in a statement that they are “optimistic about what the opportunities of a potential sale of this cherished mountain presents for our community.”

