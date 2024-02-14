Maine State Police conduct search related to ongoing search for missing woman

Maine State Police conducted a new search Tuesday at the home of a woman who has been missing since 2021.

Attiin Shaw, 36, is originally from Indonesia and had been living in Washburn, Maine, with her husband and four children since early 2020. She was reported missing to Washburn police near the end of 2021, and state police became involved in the search in early 2023.

So far, state police said the investigation has not produced any alternative addressses or any indication Shaw might be living at another location.

On Tuesday, state police troopers, evidence response technicians and detectives with the Major Crimes Unit were at Shaw's residence on Washburn Road as part of their investigation. They did not say what they were looking for or if any new evidence was found.

Washburn, a town of about 1,500 residents, is located near Presque Isle in northern Maine, a short distance from the Canadian border.

Anyone who knows anything about Shaw's whereabouts or has information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit at 207-532-5400 or 1-800-924-2261.