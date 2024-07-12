Maine State Police investigating death of child

The death of a child is under investigation in Maine, state police say.

NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine reports that authorities responded to a home on Vinalhaven just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after the child's parents called 911 and reported that their son was unresponsive.

Life-saving efforts were performed, and the child was brought to Islands Community Medical Services, but he died shortly after, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central was notified, News Center Maine reports.

An autopsy was performed Thursday but further testing is required before his cause and manner of death can be determined, Moss said, according to News Center Maine. The boy's parents are cooperating with the investigation, officials added.

Vinalhaven is an island located in the center of Penobscot Bay with a population of just over 1,100 year-round residents, News Center Maine reports.