Maine

Maine State Police investigating fatal crash on Piscataqua River Bridge

Southbound lanes of I-95 from Maine into New Hampshire were shut down for several hours Thursday morning

By Marc Fortier

A Maine State Police cruiser.
Maine State Police

Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Thursday morning on the Piscataqua River Bridge that carries Interstate 95 from New Hampshire to Maine.

Maine State Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the Maine Turnpike on the high-rise bridge at 1:14 a.m.

Their initial investigation indicates that traffic had stopped on the Maine-New Hampshire border due to a crash on the New Hampshire side of the bridge. A box truck was stopped in traffic on the Maine side of the bridge when a Toyota Camry driven by 41-year-old Jacob Wolterbeek, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, crashed into the rear of the box truck.

Wolterbeek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down for several hours but have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by Maine State Police.

More Maine news

Maine Dec 11

Tractor-trailer loaded with oranges rolls over on Maine Turnpike

Maine Dec 9

Body found in Maine is that of Virginia man killed by gunshot, police say

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us