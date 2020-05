State and local police are asking for the public's help in locating a Maine woman who has been missing since Tuesday.

Jacqueline Reed, of Searsmont, was last seen April 28 around 10 p.m. on Center Street in Auburn, according to Maine State Police.

The 29-year-old is described as 5'6" tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has information about Reed is asked to call state police at 207-624-7076.