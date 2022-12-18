Maine State Police Respond to 183 Crashes in 30 Hours Amid Snow Storm

A powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some parts of New England, making travel dangerous on snow-covered roads across the region.

Maine State Police said they responded to 183 crashes between 5 p.m. Friday and 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers have responded to 183 crashes since 5:00pm last night throughout Maine. Fortunately there has only been minor injuries but it's a stark reminder to avoid travel during inclement weather or drive with caution if you must hit the roadways. #slowdown #staysafe pic.twitter.com/P6N1l0F2Lo — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) December 18, 2022

Fortunately there were only minor injuries, police said, but they cautioned that it's a stark reminder to avoid travel during inclement weather. And if you must hit the roadways, remember to drive with caution, police added.

More than 160,000 customers in New England were in the dark as of Saturday afternoon as heavy snow brought tree limbs onto power lines. Restoration efforts were complicated by snow still falling in some places, and snow-covered roads were making it tough for workers to reach communities in order to assess damage and make repairs.