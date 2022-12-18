Maine State Police Searching for Missing 21-Year-Old Man

Police in Lewiston, Maine, have asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing 21-year-old.

Abdullahi Abdi's car was found abandoned around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 126 in Wales, state and local police said.

Abdi's family is concerned for his wellbeing and he is considered a missing person, Lewiston police added in a Facebook post. State police say he is reported to have intellectual disabilities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lewiston Police Department at 207-784-6421.