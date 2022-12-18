Local

Maine State Police Searching for Missing 21-Year-Old Man

Abdullahi Abdi is reported to have intellectual disabilities, Maine State Police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Lewiston Police Department

Police in Lewiston, Maine, have asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing 21-year-old.

Abdullahi Abdi's car was found abandoned around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 126 in Wales, state and local police said.

Abdi's family is concerned for his wellbeing and he is considered a missing person, Lewiston police added in a Facebook post. State police say he is reported to have intellectual disabilities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lewiston Police Department at 207-784-6421.

