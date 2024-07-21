Maine

Maine State Police Trooper injured in crash

By Irvin Rodriguez

A police trooper was injured in a crash in Biddeford, Maine on Saturday night.

Maine State Police says the incident happened at around 7:33 a.m. at mile marker 32 southbound on the Turnpike during a traffic stop.

Authorities say the police cruiser was rear-ended by another car during the stop, cause the cruiser to spin and hit the vehicle that was pulled over.

The trooper suffered was transported to a Portland hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say the driver of the car that struck the cruiser, identified as 25-year-old Xianying Yu of Allston, Massachusetts, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a Biddeford hospital.

Yu was summonsed for failing to keep right.

The crash is under investigation.

