Maine State Police Trooper injured in crash

A police trooper was injured in a crash in Biddeford, Maine on Saturday night.

Maine State Police says the incident happened at around 7:33 a.m. at mile marker 32 southbound on the Turnpike during a traffic stop.

Authorities say the police cruiser was rear-ended by another car during the stop, cause the cruiser to spin and hit the vehicle that was pulled over.

The trooper suffered was transported to a Portland hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say the driver of the car that struck the cruiser, identified as 25-year-old Xianying Yu of Allston, Massachusetts, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a Biddeford hospital.

Yu was summonsed for failing to keep right.

The crash is under investigation.