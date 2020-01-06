Maine Teenager Struck by Plow, Sent to the Hospital

A Maine teenager was hospitalized Monday morning after she was struck by a plow while walking to the bus stop in Canton, authorities say.

The 14-year-old was walking with her sister on Point Road just after 6:30 a.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado with a plow struck her, the Oxford County Sheriff's Office told NBC affiliate WCSH-TV.

The crash threw the teen up and over a snowbank, according to the sheriff's office.

The teen was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where she is said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear if the man driving the Silverado, Stewart Turner, 46, of Mexico, will be issued any citations.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.