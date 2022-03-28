Local

Maine

Maine Teens Charged After Recording Attack on Homeless People

Two girls, ages 14 and 16, were charged Sunday with aggravated assault and a 15-year-old boy who allegedly recorded the attack was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault

A video recording of a pair of homeless people being assaulted led to the arrest of three teenagers in Auburn, Maine, police said.

Two girls, ages 14 and 16, were charged Sunday with aggravated assault and a 15-year-old boy who allegedly recorded the attack was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, police say.

The attack happened in Moulton Park. The victims declined to cooperate with investigators, police said.

Two of the telephone calls reporting the attacks to police were from the mothers of two teens believed to be responsible for the alleged attacks, said Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle.

It was unclear if the three teens had attorneys. Two were released to their parents and one was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, police said.

