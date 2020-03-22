Local
Maine to Distribute Protective Equipment, But More Needed

The head of the Maine Center for Disease Control says the state is set to begin distributing more than 22,000 pieces of protective equipment to health care facilities across the state.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shaw said Sunday the equipment being distributed Monday will include approximately 2,400 N95 masks, 8,000 surgical masks, 2,000 face shields and approximately 6,000 gloves.

Shaw says that even with the delivery, it is still not sufficient to meet the needs of the medical community.

