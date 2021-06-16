Local

Maine to Give Someone $1 for Each Vaccinated Person in the State

The winner would get $876,655 if the drawing took place today

Gov. Janet Mills speaks during a new conference on the novel coronavirus, March 12, 2020, in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Maine is going to offer a cash prize of more than $875,000 to try to convince more people in the state to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

More than 56% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus. That’s one of the highest percentages in the country.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday the state will hold a drawing to give one vaccinated person $1 for every person person vaccinated in Maine by July 4. The winner would get $876,655 if the drawing took place today.

“We know the best way to protect ourselves, our loved ones, our communities, is to get vaccinated,” Mills said. “We want to beat out Vermont, we want to beat out Connecticut. New England sibling rivalry.”

The state is accepting registrations for the drawing until the end of the day of June 30. The state plans to announce the winner July 4.

Mills said the sweepstakes is intended to help the nation meet President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one shot of vaccine to 70% of American adults by July 4. She said the drawing is open to everyone 12 and older who has received at least one dose of vaccine.

