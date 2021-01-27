Local

coronavirus

Maine to Launch Vaccine Registry System in Weeks

The system will include a website and a telephone option, similar to what has been set up in other New England states

Maine plans to launch a statewide system to allow residents to register for a coronavirus vaccine.

The system will include a website and a telephone option, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Nirav Shah said Tuesday. He said the goal of the system will be to “focus vaccines in places that can get as many shots in arms as possible.”

Maine is looking to launch the registry system in as little as a few weeks and at a time when demand for vaccines greatly outstrips supply here and elsewhere in the country. More than 115,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state, but most of the population is still not able to access it.

The registry system will be designed to allow residents to consent to the vaccine and sign up for an appointment to receive it.

